Adopt a pet: Meet Maddie

Maddie is a 7-month-old black and white female cat. She enjoys being a lap cat and purrs when shown attention. She is a bit shy at first, but warms up quickly.  For more information or to meet Maddie, contact koehnefam@comcast.net

