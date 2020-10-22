Adopt a pet: Meet Max

Max is a loving male Terrier/Chihuahua mix, born 5/4/10 and weighs 17.99lbs. He came from a loving home, but his owner became ill and could no longer care for him.  Max would enjoy someone that will have time for him; take him for car rides and take him on his daily walks.  He needs a new home without small children or men full time, they make him very nervous and doesn’t seem to like them. Max’s fees are sponsored. For more information call (925) 473-4642.

