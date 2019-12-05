Adopt a pet: Meet Max

Max is a loving Chihuahua mix, who was born May 4, 2010, and weighs about 18 pounds. He would enjoy someone who will have time for him, take him for car rides and on daily walks. Max wants to be an indoor dog with a family without small children, as they make him very nervous. He is a great dog who would love to go home with you.

