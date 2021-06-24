Adopt a pet: Meet Max

Max, an 11-year-old Terrier-Chihuahua mix, is looking for a home. He loves to play tug-of-war and cuddle, and is crate-and house-trained. His adoption fees will be sponsored. Please contact contacthalo@yahoo.com for more information.
