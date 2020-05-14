Max's adoption fees are being waived, so now is a great time to add him to your family. He is a loving Chihuahua mix, who was born May 4, 2010. He would enjoy someone who will have time him on daily walks. Max needs a family without small children, as they make him very nervous. He is a great dog who would love to go home with you. Email contacthalo@yahoo.com for more information.
