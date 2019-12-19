Adopt a pet: Meet Melanie and Cheyenne

Melanie and Cheyenne would love to find their forever home together for Christmas! Melanie, 7 months, is black, with a little white on the front of her neck. Cheyenne, 6 months, is a tuxedo. Both are sweet, loving kittens. Please contact foster mom Judy at 925-963-6824.
