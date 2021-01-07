Adopt a pet: Meet MooMoo and Mousie

These kittens are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. MooMoo is a white male with black spots. He loves to play, then comes to cuddle. Mousie is a gray male who also loves to play, but prefers to be petted and not held. They are both 10 weeks old. For more information, contact Cmgee29@yahoo.com or 925-642-3311

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags