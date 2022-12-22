Adopt a pet: Meet Noelle

Sweet, sweet, sweet. Shy, shy, shy. She is a confident kitten, almost 4 months old. An “on her own terms” girl.
No hissing or scratching, just will come to you when she wants to. Very playful. Can be the only kitten if there’s another young cat in the house for her to become buddies with. Noelle, female black and white, DOB 7-28-22. For more information, email verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.
