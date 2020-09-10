Adopt a pet: Meet Oliver

Oliver is a wonderful male Poodle with a Clumber Spaniel mix, born on July 20, 2016 and weighs 22lbs. He’s a very sweet boy who would like to live in a quiet home. Oliver needs to be the only dog in the home and can only go to a home with children 10 years or older. He does well with cats. He’s a nervous little guy, but very calm around those he knows. This sweet boy will make a great companion for someone who has the time and love for him. For more information call, 925-473-4642.
