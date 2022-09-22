Adopt a pet: Meet Opal

Opal enjoys “supervising” but will switch to playing with only a little encouragement. She is talkative and purrs readily. Adopt Opal with one (or both!) of her female siblings. For more information contact wildkatrescue@gmail.com.
