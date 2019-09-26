Adopt a pet: Meet Orion and Nebula

Orion (black & white) and Nebula were born on May 15, so they are 4 months old. They are very sweet and playful and are being raised with a medium-sized dog. They are brothers and would love to be adopted together, or go to a home with another cat. For more information, contact Kathrin at eltzrothk@gmail.com.
