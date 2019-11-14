Adopt a pet: Meet Pancho

This little guy was born June 17 and is a definite lap cat. He also has two brothers available who are looking for their forever homes, too. For more information or to meet Pancho, contact verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.
This little guy was born June 17 and is a definite lap cat. He also has two brothers available who are looking for their forever homes, too. For more information or to meet Pancho, contact verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.