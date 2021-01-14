Adopt a pet: Meet Pickles

Pickles is a 4-month-old male black and white tabby born on August 31, 2020. He is very shy, but once he gets in your lap, he doesn’t want to leave it. He needs someone who will bring out the “brave” in him. For more information contact verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net

