Adopt a pet: Meet Raven and Carson

These 8-month-old male cats are a delightful pair who love to play. Raven enjoys sitting on your lap and is a purring machine. Carson is a sweetie once he gets to know you. They are bonded friends and need to be adopted together. Please email nancynewlin@sbcglobal.net if you are interested in meeting these boys!

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags