Are you looking for a sweet, playful, purring new family member? Rosie is your gal!! Born on Nov. 8, 2020, she loves playing with crinkle toys and rolling balls. For more information, contact nancy.eccchalo@gmail.com.
Adopt a pet: Meet Rosie
Press Staff
