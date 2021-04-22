Adopt a pet: Meet Sammy & BJ

Brentwood, CA (94513)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 47F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.