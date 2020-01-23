Adopt a pet: Meet Sierra

Sierra is a sweet 5-month-old female. She is a little shy but will sit in your lap once she gets to know you. She gets along well with other cats and enjoys playing with toys. If you are interested, please contact Koehnefam@comcast.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.