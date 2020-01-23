Adopt a pet: Meet Sierra

Sierra is a sweet 5-month-old female. She is a little shy but will sit in your lap once she gets to know you. She gets along well with other cats and enjoys playing with toys. If you are interested, please contact Koehnefam@comcast.net.

