Adopt a pet: Meet Snickers

This kitten is such a sweet boy who loves to be held and cuddled. Snickers was born on April 11, 2020 and he is very playful. He will need a buddy to keep him entertained. For more information contact verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.