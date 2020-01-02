Adopt a pet: Meet Stardust and Cricket

Stardust is a Siamese, and Cricket is a Maine coon mix. These are bonded siblings and need to be adopted together. Both are a little shy but sweet. For more information, please email verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.
Stardust is a Siamese, and Cricket is a Maine coon mix. These are bonded siblings and need to be adopted together. Both are a little shy but sweet. For more information, please email verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.