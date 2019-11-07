Adopt a pet: Meet Tabitha

Tabitha is a female tortoiseshell kitten born on Aug. 3. She wants nothing more than to sit on your lap and cuddle. At 3 months old, she has had all her shots and has been spayed and microchipped. She’s ready to go to her forever home! For more information, email verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags