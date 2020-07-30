Adopt a pet: Meet Teddy and Woody

These two adorable male kittens were born 4-28-2020. Teddy is light grey and Woody is the marbled black tabby.  They are bonded brothers and will need to be adopted together.

For more information contact verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net

