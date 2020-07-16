Adopt a Pet: Meet Thai and Chai

Adopt a Pet: Meet Thai and Chai

Both these sweet babies are 4-months-old. Thai is the darker female kitten and Chai is a light orange male kitten. Both are looking for loving homes. For more information on either of them, please call or text 925-584-9754

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags