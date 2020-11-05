Adopt a pet: Meet these babies!

These adorable 2-month old black kittens are ready for their forever home. There are three males and one female. All are playful and a little shy, and they are used to being around dogs. If you are interested in adopting please contact koehnefam@comcast.net.

