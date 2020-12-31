Adopt a pet: Meet Xena

Xena is a beautiful female Jack Russell Terrier (Parson Russell Terrier) born on May 2, 2019. She weighs just under 10 lbs. Jack Russells are very active dogs that love to play and go on long walks. Xena would do great in a home with another dog or with older kids who will play with her. This wonderful girl is ready to find her new forever home. For more information call, 925- 473-4642.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Morning Update
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The ePress Digital Newspaper
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.