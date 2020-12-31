Adopt a pet: Meet Xena

Xena is a beautiful female Jack Russell Terrier (Parson Russell Terrier) born on May 2, 2019. She weighs just under 10 lbs. Jack Russells are very active dogs that love to play and go on long walks. Xena would do great in a home with another dog or with older kids who will play with her. This wonderful girl is ready to find her new forever home. For more information call, 925- 473-4642.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags