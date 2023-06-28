Dr. Leila Zokaei remembers an emergency case she had at about 10 p.m. on a Sunday – a young boy who had a tooth knocked out after his brother shoved an iPad at his mouth.

Nonetheless, even at that late hour on a weekend night, she took care of the boy.

Along with loving what she does and helping people, Zokaei said she just enjoys working with kids.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.