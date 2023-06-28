Dr. Leila Zokaei remembers an emergency case she had at about 10 p.m. on a Sunday – a young boy who had a tooth knocked out after his brother shoved an iPad at his mouth.
Nonetheless, even at that late hour on a weekend night, she took care of the boy.
Along with loving what she does and helping people, Zokaei said she just enjoys working with kids.
“It’s so fun working with them,” Zokaei said. “I always tell my husband that this is the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Zokaei has worked in pediatric dentistry for the last nine years, but for the last year she’s worked with Alameda Pediatric Dentistry in the John Muir Medical Center in Brentwood at 2400 Balfour Road Suite 309. She has worked with numerous children for their dental needs – from as basic as a routine cleaning to serious emergency cases, like when a boy shoves an iPad at his brother’s mouth.
Since 1971, Alameda Pediatric Dentistry has specialized in pediatric dentistry, along with orthodontics, infant oral care, 3D digital imaging, and also works with special needs. They have four locations throughout the East Bay: Alameda, Oakland, Pleasanton, and in Brentwood. They see patients from infancy all the way up to 21 years old.
Zokaei stresses the importance of bringing the children to the dentist office early.
“About 21 percent of American kids get cavities between two to five if they don’t see the dentist,” Zokaei said. “So I think it’s very important to have dental appointments to prevent cavities.”
Zokaei adds that poor oral care and cavities can affect children more than some may think.
“If the kids are going to get cavities, we’re definitely going to take care of it,” she said. “It can grow worse and get infected and it can affect their sleeping or their learning at school because they’re going to miss some school days because of the pain. If you have an infection in your mouth, it means you have an infection in your body.”
Zokaei added “if you need extraction (of the baby teeth) and you extract it too soon, sooner than it’s supposed to fall out, it can cause problems like getting braces and it can affect the eruption of the permanent teeth that’s coming in the near future.”
The staff is trained to keep the patients calm, letting them wear dark sunglasses so they won’t see the tools being used, and there are TVs above the orthodontic chair to keep them occupied while being seen.
As Alameda Pediatric Dentistry prepares to offer a complimentary first visit at their Brentwood office starting July 1 for babies up to one year old, Zokaei also talked about the importance of infant oral care and getting children into good oral care habits as early as six months.
“The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAP) and the American Dental Association (ADA) say the first dental visit (should be) within the first six months or the first eruption of the primary tooth and no later than the first birthday of the kid,” Zokaei said. “It’s very important because they can come into the office and feel more comfortable with us. We can help them and educate the parents on the teething, the oral habits, pacifiers, injuries, oral hygiene and nutrition.”
Zokaei says that the first teeth should start to come in at about six to seven months. Signs to look for are if they’re drooling a lot along with the common sign of pain and lack of sleep.
