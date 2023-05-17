Starting Jan. 1, 2023, state law requires all boat operators 50 years old or younger to take a certified safe boating class and to carry the California Boater Card to operate a motorboat. Some insurance companies offer a discount on insurance to boat owners who successfully complete this course.
But for Contra Costa boaters, it will be more difficult to find a qualified in-person class program with the disbanding of the county’s U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Diablo Flotilla 57, which had been based in Martinez. The course is also available online for $39.95 at www.boat-ed.com/california.
Once an active Auxiliary with nearly 100 members, the group hosted boating safety classes at Alhambra High School for years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing age took their toll in recent years.
Margie Balch, who joined the Diablo Flotilla in 2006, said this week that “it was with a heavy heart” that the members decided to fold up shop in December 2022 after membership had dwindled to six. The Diablo branch was folded into North Solano County Flotilla 53.
“Dissolving a flotilla that had been so active and vibrant in the past was a hard decision to make. Perhaps when your readers read about this, some may be interested in helping us establish a community flotilla again,” said Kit Galvin, the Flotilla 53 Division Vice Commander.
Another option for area boaters looking for boating license classes is the Discovery Bay Yacht Club, according to the club’s captain, John Garza.
The yacht club, in conjunction with the Bay Area Water Ski Club and the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, has been holding a series of California Boat Driver’s License courses. Space is limited to 20 students. The cost for course participants is $25 discounted from the Coast Guard’s normal $45.
The yacht club also offers Boat America, a boating certificate class that offers an in-depth and interesting boating safety course, and provides the knowledge needed to obtain a boating certificate. Some insurance companies will also offer discounts on boating insurance to boaters who successfully complete this course. Contact Cyndie Puckett at rearcommodore2017@yahoo.com for more information, or call the Club at 925-634-1210.
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed auxiliary service of the United States Coast Guard. It is composed of 26,000 members who volunteer to support the operation of the Coast Guard, promote and improve recreational boating safety, and provide trained crews and facilities to enhance the safety and security of U.S. ports, waterways, and coastal regions, officials said. Collectively, the Auxiliary members contribute more than 4.5 million hours of service each year and complete nearly 500,000 missions in support of the Coast Guard. Every year, Auxiliary members help save about 500 lives, assist 15,000 distressed boaters, conduct more than 150,000 safety examinations of recreational vessels and provide boater and water safety instruction to more than 500,000 students. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary has units in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam, and participate in the following kinds of missions:
Safety and security patrols
- Search and rescue
- Mass casualty or disasters
- Pollution response and patrols
- Homeland Security
- Recreational boating safety
- Commercial fishing and vessel exams
- Platforms for boarding parties
- Recruit for all service in the Coast Guard
Balch has also been organizing a Water Safety Program for Kids at the Mt. Diablo Unified School District’s elementary schools. The program teaches the wearing of properly-fitted life jackets; what to do if they see someone in the water who appears to be in trouble; the buddy-system; ways to deal with boating emergencies and the importance of keeping waterways clean.
For more details, contact Balch, Auxiliary Public Education Coordinator, at 925-768-1608.
