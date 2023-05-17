Coast Guard Auxiliary logo

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, state law requires all boat operators 50 years old or younger to take a certified safe boating class and to carry the California Boater Card to operate a motorboat. Some insurance companies offer a discount on insurance to boat owners who successfully complete this course.

But for Contra Costa boaters, it will be more difficult to find a qualified in-person class program with the disbanding of the county’s U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Diablo Flotilla 57, which had been based in Martinez. The course is also available online for $39.95 at www.boat-ed.com/california.

Once an active Auxiliary with nearly 100 members, the group hosted boating safety classes at Alhambra High School for years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and advancing age took their toll in recent years.

