Adopting a new family member is a forever gift

One poll recently conducted a study of parents and learned the average child asks for a pet 11 times each month, or 1,584 times before they turn 18.
For parents looking to fulfill that wish this holiday season, local shelters still have feline and canine companions looking for their forever homes, despite a rise in adoptions during the coronavirus pandemic.
George Harding, animal services manager at Antioch Animal Services, said his shelter’s population is low, with a current inventory of 30 animals.
“Inventory is low due to COVID,” Harding said. “30 is normal for the last few months, but in years past, we would be closer to 100.”
Harding said anyone looking to add a new animal to their life should consider the amount of time they are able to spend with their pets. Some dogs require attention, play time and walks each day, whereas a cat is more independent. He also noted the Friends of Antioch Animal Services is currently sponsoring adoption fees, making a new pet virtually free. Antioch residents will have to purchase a $20 license for dog adoptions; anyone from outside the city would purchase a county license, the cost of which can vary based on the animal.
“There’s always great animals to find at the animal shelters,” said Harding. “We currently have an older female pit bull here who is super sweet, but because she’s older, she just gets passed by. She would be a great opportunity for someone to bring home a dog who already knows its manners and is ready to go.”
Antioch Animal Services is currently open seven days a week by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 925-779-6989. For more information, or to view the shelter’s current animal population, visit https://www.antiochca.gov/police/animal-services/.
East Contra Costa County’s Homeless Animals Lifeline Organization (HALO) – an all-breed cat and dog rescue – operates out of the homes of its volunteers. Verlene Leonardo is vice president of the organization and one of its cat managers. She said HALO has moved its operations entirely online and is doing well. Previously, volunteers were at local stores each weekend with cats and dogs looking for new homes, but since COVID-19 restrictions were enacted, that is no longer possible.
“People are coming and going in the volunteers’ homes,” she said. “Right now, I have 13 kittens in my home and it gets kind of crazy sometimes, but I love to do it. You have to love to do it because sometimes it’s messy and dirty, but kittens are a lot of fun.”
Leonardo said each time people visit pets, they and the foster families wear masks and maintain social distance. Pet visits are done outside, when possible.
Leonardo suggested setting aside several days when bringing home a new pet, to familiarize them with their new home and family.
For more information on HALO, call 925-473-4642 or visit https://furrerbies.homestead.com/.
Homeless Animals Response Program (HARP) is currently assisting far East County residents with low-cost spay or neuter resources for community cats.
“We have limited resources but will assist where possible by lending traps and making reservations for low cost surgeries in order to decrease the large number of feral or friendly cats that have been abandoned,” said HARP president Karen Kops. “We always could use volunteers and financial donations.”
For more information on HARP or to donate, call 925-431-8546, email karenkops@yahoo.com or visit http://www.harp-rescue.org/
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.