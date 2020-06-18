In a world that has changed dramatically over the past few months, one local business has held strong – Brentwood Family Pet Care. Deemed an essential service by the county, the longtime veterinary clinic has remained open during the COVID-19 restrictions, albeit with a few modifications.
“We did all the things the county was suggesting including social distancing, wearing masks and being especially sanitary,” said Rochelle Walker, hospital administrator. “We also offered a nearly curbside pickup for our customers who could drive up, hand off their pet and then communicate with the doctor throughout the visit … We have actually been more busy than usual.”
This year Brentwood Family Pet Care is celebrating their 20th anniversary, and Walker credits the staff and their commitment to their clients as the backbone of their success.
“Any veterinarian can perform an exam or give your pet a vaccine but it is the people that make the difference,” said Walker. “The people that work here care about the clients and their pets, and it shows.”
Although shelter-in-place orders forced the team to forgo an official 20th anniversary party, Walker said they are looking ahead to the next two decades and the thousands of families they serve.
“We have come a long way from one doctor to six,” she said. “And the way we are going it’s full steam ahead.”
