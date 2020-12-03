Local veterinarian Dr. Melissa Jacobs, DVM, found a way to keep helping animals after her son’s distance learning schedule kept her home from the office.
Jacobs spent the summer building a website with products for pets and pet lovers, including PawSoak, a foot soak she created for pets big and small.
“RemysBrands.com is my creation,” said Jacobs. “It is a combination of pet care and health articles and an online retail shop ... and also pet pharmacy access via VetSource.”
On the website, Jacobs produces and authors several monthly articles with information on caring for animals and keeping them safe and healthy. She offers essential supplies such as food and supplements, and recently launched her Holiday Shop, with gifts, ornaments and wrapping paper from smart and sustainable sources supporting American artists.
She is most proud of her own PawSoak product, which she created after unsuccessfully looking for an Epsom salt soak for her pitbull, Remy.
“I had heard my favorite veterinarian dermatologist talk about Epsom salts for years, and I’ve been recommending it for a long time, but when I went out to look for a product, there wasn’t much out there,” Jacobs said. “There were a few five-pound bags with pictures of horses, but nothing specifically for dogs and cats.”
Since dogs and cats are Jacobs’ veterinary focus, she went to work creating a product for that market. The end result was a natural-based, non-medicated, prescription-free product with only three ingredients.
“It feels very nice and very silky,” she said. “I use natural salts and mix that with colloidal oatmeal. My own dog has a lifelong problem with allergies and constantly chews on his paws, so I did have my own in-house dog to learn from, and he tries my new products for me.”
Jacobs has been working in veterinary medicine for 14 years. Animals were not her first career choice, though. Initially, she sought a career in engineering, but could not find a passion for her work. During a summer spent soul-searching, she volunteered at a veterinary clinic near where she lived in Vancouver, British Columbia, and had what she calls an epiphany.
“I realized this was where I was meant to be,” she said. “I went back to school to get some biology credits and then went to veterinary school.”
Jacobs has worked in veterinary offices all over the Bay Area, including Discovery Bay Veterinary Hospital. Though she has temporarily stepped away from that work, she still strongly believes in educating her clients about the issues they face with their pets and offering trusted products.
As she created her website and product base, Jacobs tapped into the talents and knowledge of her husband, Stafford Jacobs, who works as an insurance broker.
“My part has been helping her structure the business,” Stafford said. “As we see now in the market, traditional retail stores are definitely suffering, so she had the idea of going to this online market, which seems like a unique opportunity right now.”
Stafford used his experience helping other companies iron out risk and safely execute ideas to help Jacobs market her business and target her customers. He noted the online platform makes it easy and safe for East County residents to support a local business from the comfort of their own homes.
“I can really speak to what people would use products for,” Jacobs said of her website. “I think being created and curated by a veterinarian is an important part of what I have out there. And the fact that it is smaller. I’ve intentionally supported black-owned businesses, and I’ve intentionally supported other independent artists that make these products and I think those have that attention to detail and small origins that I like to support.”
For more information, visit Jacob’s website at https://remysbrands.com/ or email info@remysbrands.com.
