Finding the right veterinarian for your pet

Choosing the right veterinarian can make or break a pet owner’s experience, and there are a few veterinary care centers in East County.
Manager Daniel Howland at Brentwood Family Pet Care said pet owners should make sure they find a veterinarian whose style of practicing medicine meets their needs.
“You should make sure you are comfortable with your veterinarian,” said Howland. “Just like human doctors, they all have different personalities and styles. If you want someone who will sit and take time to talk to you, make sure that the veterinarian does that. Other people just want them to take the pet and fix it and that’s fine, but make sure the style of medicine the veterinarian practices is what is important to you.”
Howland, who runs the day-to-day operations at Brentwood Family Pet Care, said another thing to consider is whether a veterinarian presents options to pet owners.
“Vet care can be expensive, and the veterinarians that work the best for a lot of people are the ones that say, ‘Here is the first option and how much it costs and here are some other options and their costs,’” Howland said. “Someone who will create a plan and work with you.”
Oakley
Dr. Sandra Lafferty has been practicing veterinary medicine at the Oakley Veterinary Medical Center for 22 years. She suggested pet owners think about convenience as well as a good rapport.
“I think with people’s schedules being what they are, think about where the hospital is located and do their hours fit your schedule,” she said. “If I have a regular 9-5 job, is that going to be a problem if I can only go to the vet on Saturdays or late in the evening? So that’s what I would look at first.”
She also suggested getting recommendations from friends and neighbors to see where they go for their animals.
“In some cases, we have pets that come a long distance and drive past a lot of other vets to come here,” Lafferty said. “For them, it’s not the convenience so much as our services fit their needs.”
Find out what type of animals a hospital will accept, the experts say. It can be difficult to find care for reptiles and amphibians, and even pocket pets like hamsters and rats.
Finally, Lafferty suggested looking for a veterinarian with compassion.
“Compassion is huge,” she said. “Do they care? Are they listening to you? Do their recommendations seem like they are based on your situation and your desires and wants? Compassion and listening is so important, from the person who answers the phone all the way to the vet themselves.”
Brentwood Family Pet Care is at 4421 Balfour Road, Suite A, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-240-7387 or visit www.brentwoodfamilypetcare.com.
Oakley Veterinary Medical Center is at 4526 Main St., in Oakley. For more information, call 925-625-3722 or visit www.oakleyveterinary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.