Holiday shoppers who are busy making lists and checking them twice should make sure they don’t overlook the family pet. Christmas has gone to the cats and dogs, as a greater number of people include their companion animals when selecting gifts each year.
A study by OnePoll conducted by Rover.com, the nation’s largest network of dog sitters and walkers, found that 95% of pet owners have bought holiday gifts for their pets. Gifts can range from everyday needs, like food and treats, to more lavish extravagances like spa treatments.
Pet owners who plan to get their pets gifts this year may want to consider some of the emerging pet trends as they browse wares and services.
Natural pet products
Just as people are interested in protecting the health of the planet and their own personal health, so, too, are they extending this concern to companion animals. Natural pet products, which can include natural flea and tick remedies, holistic foods and organic items.
Specialty pet services
The American Pet Products Association says the demand for high-end pet grooming and other services is substantial. In addition, personalized training, behavioral consulting, portrait photography, dog sitting, and upscale spa treatments like pet Reiki and massage are booming.
Interactive laser
Felines love to play and this interactive laser will keep them entertained while you relax. The automatic mode feature runs for 15 minutes at a time. PetSafe Products, available on Amazon.
AquaPaw
Slip on this silicone glove, attach a hose and give your dog a bath without any hassle. You can clean, scrub, and bathe your pet with one hand, leaving your other hand free to keep your pup from escaping. Available on Amazon.
Memory Foam Bed
It’s time to give Fido’s hideaway an upgrade with a memory foam bed. The soft cushion is perfect for dogs with aging issues including body aches, arthritis and joint pain. Available on Amazon.
Dog DNA kit
Yep, even our four-legged friends want to know where they come from. This DNA kit will streamline the process and tell you about your dog’s pedigree and lineage. Available at Petco.
Frisco Holiday Wreath
This squeaky tennis ball gift is a winner anytime of the year, but with it’s colorful holiday design it makes the perfect gift of the season for that hard-to-buy-for pooch in your house. They come in a wreath shape with different holiday-themed patterns, and have built-in squeakers. Not recommended for heavy chewers. Available at Petco.
