How to keep your dogs safe on walks

Now that the weather is warmer and COVID-19 restrictions are becoming relaxed, more people are enjoying the great outdoors. Folks can be seen riding their bikes, skateboarding and going for walks.
Summer is almost here officially. With the sunny days upon us, more people are walking their dogs, too. But while walking the dog may seem like a fun and healthy activity, it comes with its own risks and dangers. You may encounter situations on your walk with Fido that you never thought about. That said, here are some common problems that you may have to deal with along with some safety precautions so that your walk with Fido can be more enjoyable.
Hot weather
If it’s too hot and there’s no shade where you choose to have your walk, then it’s best not to walk your dog that day. Walking your dog on a scorching hot day can be really dangerous for both you and the dog. It also damages their paw pads. They can wind up with serious burns, cuts and blisters. It’s disheartening to still see folks walking their dogs in hot weather. They seem unaware how unpleasant it is for the dog to walk on hot pavement with no shade. It’s best to test the pavement first by placing the back of your hand there. If you can’t keep it down longer than a few seconds, then it’s unsafe for the dog to walk on. Since humans wear shoes, we are unable to feel the heat.
Plus, some dogs have fur, which is like wearing a coat in the summer. And there’s always the danger of heatstroke. Remember that if it’s too hot for you to walk barefoot on the pavement, then it’s too hot and uncomfortable for Fido.
Safety tip: Walk the dog during certain hours of the day. The best times to walk the dog are in the early morning or in the evening — the coolest times of the day. Try to avoid direct sunlight and look for areas with lots of trees for shade. Also fit the dog with special booties for these walks to avoid not only a hot pavement, but also glass and other debris that litter the parks and trails. Both humans and dogs tend to get dehydrated in the hot sun, so bring enough water for yourself and Fido. There are also dog parks with special ground-level drinking fountains specifically for dogs. Find out where they are located.
Potential toxins on the ground
Dogs tend to put things in their mouths that they find in the streets, parks and trails. In a way, dogs are like babies. They spot something – dog feces, not to mention food bits, litter and debris not picked up before or dropped by others – on the street that piques their interest. They are curious and want to put it in their mouths. Maybe you pick up after Fido, but unfortunately, not everyone does, so keep that in mind. Dog feces contain E-coli, which can cause diarrhea. So be sure to take enough poop bags on your walks to pick up after Fido.
Safety tip: Steer your dog away from any feces on your walks. If you see it, hold the leash closer to you and walk around it. Always pay careful attention to what Fido sniffs or puts in his mouth. Put a stop to it right away with a stern, “No, drop it,” and pull the leash back toward you. Also try to walk in areas that seem better maintained to avoid as much potential ground toxins as possible.
Dirty water
Ponds, puddles, and creeks can pose some serious problems for dogs. Dogs have a curious and instinctive nature, so they tend to want to drink from these sources. This is dangerous, and can even become fatal.
Puddles tend to have a mixture of toxins, such as oil and antifreeze. Creeks contain blue-green algae, which is poison to dogs. They can develop gastrointestinal and neurological problems. Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease, can be found in both ponds and puddles, which is also toxic to dogs.
Safety tip: Don’t ever let your dog drink from ponds, puddles and creeks. Always bring enough water and a collapsible bowl for the dog on your walks. Whenever you see your dog headed for these water sources, pull him away and find a place to sit and take out that collapsible bowl and pour some water into it or find a ground-level drinking fountain for dogs at a park.
Other dogs
While on your walks with Fido, you will most likely encounter other dogs. Some will be walking with their humans. Others will be walking solo. Some dogs are friendly, some are not. Even if your dog is friendly and wants to play, the other dog may not and become territorial and reactive, possibly causing a fight. Your dog may be injured in the process. So to avoid any problems, move to the side and let the owner and dog duo pass. Or cross the street if you need to. Just be aware of your surroundings.
Safety tip: Invest in a collar, leash and harness, all in one, to prevent losing control over Fido. There are specially designed harnesses that allow you to attach a leash that won’t pull on your dog. It gently lures the dog away from possible danger.
Also, carry a non-toxic, concentrated spray or a spray bottle with water just in case an aggressive dog approaches you. Or train the dog to focus attention on you. This can be done with treats. Get Fido to look you in the eyes before giving him the treat.
Dog walking is a great way to get some exercise, enjoy the outdoors and bond with your dog. Just be aware of your surroundings and learn about the possible risks and dangers when out with your dog. You will be better prepared and find the walks much more enjoyable.
Norma Quintanilla is a long-time resident of Brentwood and the sole proprietor of Walking the Dog Pet Services. Contact her at quintanillan80@gmail.com or (925) 308-6278.
