After getting through celebrating with the goblins, vampires, witches and Jack-O-Lanterns, another holiday season is upon us. The holiday season is a fun and festive time, except for maybe your pets. During this time of year, people become distracted. They have too much on their minds and may not be aware of all the dangers surrounding their household pets.
There are lots of changes in the home this holiday season and many factors to consider when keeping our pets safe. So if you are a pet owner who likes to celebrate the holidays, keep your pet(s) in mind with all your regular planning for the festivities. Take a few preventive measures to ensure your pets have a safe, happy, healthy and peaceful holiday season. With that in mind, here are some tips on how to keep your furry beloved family members safe during the holidays.
* No people food for pets
There are certain foods dogs and cats should not eat over the holidays. They should not eat any food people eat. Don’t feed them scraps from the dinner table. Food cooked during the Christmas holiday tends to have herbs and spices, which are not good for pets. Table food is high in fat and cholesterol. Also don’t feed them turkey, ham, chicken bones, stuffing and bread. Garlic and onions can both cause vomiting and diarrhea and may damage red blood cells, possibly leading to anemia. Grapes and raisins may cause kidney failure in dogs, so make sure your dog is not exposed to these items. Never ever feed chocolate and candy to your dog. Chocolate is toxic to dogs. It may cause vomiting and diarrhea. Bakers chocolate and dark chocolate are the worst. Sugar-free candy contains xylitol, which is an artificial sweetener found in chewing gum, peanut butter and toothpaste. Xylitol can cause a fatally low blood sugar, leading to liver failure
But you can still safely feed your pets. A better option would be to give your dog a safe healthy treat such as a broth biscuit. Or instead of giving your pets table scraps, present them with kongs filled with healthy chewable treats made specifically for dogs. Another healthy option would be to feed them raw vegetables – broccoli, carrots, lettuce and an appropriate fruit, apple slices. Your dog can even have skinless white turkey meat as long as it is unseasoned. A small amount of plain pumpkin is fine, too.
If you plan on having party guests over, then instruct them not to feed your pets at all.
Keep trash cans away from the dogs. Dogs love digging into the trash cans for scraps. Seal the plastic bag tightly and cover with a lid and put the can in an area that the pets can’t access. Or just take out the trash as soon as it fills up.
*Toxic plants
Keep your pets away from holiday plants. Holly, mistletoe and poinsettias are toxic to pets. All of them can make your pets very sick. These beautiful, but toxic plants can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Lilies are especially dangerous to cats, and may cause fatal kidney failure. So keep these plants out of reach of your pets. Keep them in a place that’s out of reach to your pets. It’s best not to have them displayed at all. Or use a special spray that keeps pets from chewing on the plants.
*Dangerous holiday decorations
Holiday decorations may be safety hazards. Decorate carefully with your pets in mind. Keep plants and Christmas trees out of reach from both cats and dogs. Cats, especially, like to climb trees. They are attracted to tinsel, ribbons, and lights and will try to climb the tree to get at them. So secure the tree by anchoring it to the ceiling so it doesn’t topple over, possibly injuring your pet(s). If the cat swallows the tinsel, it can cause serious intestinal issues. Make the tree less inviting by nixing the tinsel all together. It’s better to decorate the tree with plastic-safe ornaments that are not breakable. Or opt for an artificial tree instead.
Glass ornaments are a real problem around the holidays. Your cat biting into an ornament may cause serious cuts in the mouth. Plus, even if your cat were to knock an ornament to the floor, break it and walk on it, it can cause cuts to the paw pads.
Salt dough ornaments that kids make are very high in salt and you don’t want your pet(s) consuming them, thinking they are treats.
Christmas trees also have water additives. The water contains aspirin, sugar and/or other chemicals that pose a danger to dogs. Don’t let the dog drink the water for the Christmas tree or better yet, refrain from adding any chemicals to the water.
Secure, hide or cover electrical cords. Fairy lights are bright and shiny, and pets are curious about them. Pets may chew on the lights, risking electrocution. Put a gate around the area of the lights so that your pet(s) don’t access the cords. Or use PVC piping to cover the electrical cords to prevent any potential dangerous situations.
Many homes like to decorate with lighted candles during the holidays. Candles make pets curious. Both cats and dogs have both been known to accidentally knock over candles. Pets can also damage their paws by putting them in the flame of a candle. To avoid this make sure the candles have proper holders and that they are on a surface that won’t catch fire, such as brick or marble. A better option would be to have battery-operated candles.
*Pets need their own space
Prepare a safe, quiet room for your pets where they can be comfortable and away from all the loud partying going on in the other rooms. Turn on the TV or put on some soft music to calm your pet(s). Add a few non-destructible toys and healthy pet-appropriate treats. It’s important to keep pets away from the door.
*Pet IDs and vaccinations
All pets should have proper ID. Pet owners should ensure that this is taken care of before the holiday celebrations begin. Make sure the information on your pets’ IDs and vaccinations is up to date. This is important in case your pets get lost. With all the excitement of the party guests arriving, the door opens and the potential for a pet to make a run for it becomes a heartbreaking reality. So if your pets are not micro-chipped, get it done. Include it in your holiday festivities planning. Also consider taking a few photos of Fido or Fluffy just in case they get lost. If they should run away and get lost, the photos you took can be made into flyers. With the flyers and proper ID in place, you have a better chance of having your pets returned faster.
The holidays can be a wonderful time for the whole family, but if you have pets, take extra precautions. By following these holiday safety tips, many of the seasonal hazards can be avoided.
If your plans are to travel for the holidays, find a trusted bonded and insured pet care provider as an alternative to traveling with your pet.
Norma Quintanilla is a long-time resident of Brentwood and the sole proprietor of Walking the Dog Pet Services. She has a passion for animals and animal welfare. Norma started her own dog walking/pet-sitting service in 2015. She is bonded and insured with Business Insurers of the Carolinas and a member of Pet Sitters International (PSI). Norma offers drop in visits and dog walks in nearby parks and trails. Contact her at quintanillan80@gmail.com or (925) 308-6278.
