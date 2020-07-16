As word grew that people were going to have to shelter-in-place for an unspecified length of time, animal shelters began to empty. However, families are seeking guidance on what dog might be right for them. Below are some points to consider, as you ponder which animal to bring home and what to do once they step their excited paws through your threshold.
The coronavirus pandemic will not last forever, but adopting your “furever friend” is a lifetime commitment of unconditional love.
The first thing to consider is your family’s lifestyle. Are you looking for a dog that is high energy that will join the kids in playful romps in the yard and long runs? Or are you looking for a less active dog who enjoys binge-watching TV while you are on Zoom meetings and the kids are in online classes? It is important to keep in mind your pup’s breed, size and temperament when considering what your home and lifestyle can reasonably accommodate.
Consider preparing for the pandemic as you would to prepare for a disaster, like hurricane season.
Compile a first aid kit and an emergency kit for your pet that includes at least two weeks of food and treats, medications, medical records, veterinarian(s) contact information. Also be sure to have all necessary everyday supplies, such as collars, leashes, harnesses and disposable bags. Make sure your dog has ID tags and is micro-chipped with your current contact information as well as that of an emergency contact outside the area.
How much time will you be able to spend with your dog during and after the pandemic?
More time spent at home together while you work from home is a great opportunity to bond with your fur kid and also increases your availability to train. When you return to work, keep in mind who will look after your pup during the day. You may decide to take your pup to doggy day care or hire a professional pet sitter to visit your home in the morning and afternoon for bathroom breaks and exercise.
– Courtesy of Susan Marie
For over fifteen years, Susan Marie has been spreading the word about puppy love through her national weekly radio show, The Doggy Diva Show. Susan is also the author of the award-winning Miss Olive children’s book trilogy “The Doggy Diva Diaries.”
