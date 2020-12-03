Spring opening set for Brentwood’s Camp Bow Wow

Canine fans of Camp Bow Wow will soon have something to celebrate with the opening of the franchise’s newest location in Brentwood in spring 2021.
With the site currently under construction, owner Marc Beeson said he is excited to bring a new kind of high-end dog boarding facility to the East County area.
“This is an all indoor facility, located within the Brentwood city limits,” he said. “We have neighbors to the right and left. Our camps are built in such a way that they are noise-proof and smell-proof and urban-friendly. We have perfected this process over the past 20 years so we can operate very successfully within the confines of a commercial building.”
Camp Bow Wow will offer dog boarding and day care, light grooming and pet training. The franchise was founded in 2000 and currently has more than 200 locations operating in North America. Beeson – who recently retired from the Department of Homeland Security – said he was drawn to the organization because of its transparency and successful track record.
“I started looking into business opportunities and I looked into Camp Bow Wow because we love animals,” said Beeson. “I looked into lots of different franchises, fast food, yogurt, but I kept coming back to the Camp Bow Wow model. They are an open book and are very open and honest about the way they do business.”
Beeson will be running the facility with some help from his wife, Amanda, who owns an All State Insurance Agency in Livermore. Amanda – who is from the area – said the couple intends to be involved in each other’s businesses, and she will be stepping up to help out at Camp Bow Wow a few days a week. Amanda is currently involved in animal rescue organizations and said helping at the boarding facility will be more like a vacation than work.
“We love animals and anything we can do to help animals puts a smile on my face,” she said. “We have two girls, Lacey and Emma, and they both love animals so much, and that’s really why we went for this business. It’s there to play all day and snooze the night away. It’s there for your pet to get out their energy and have fun.”
Beeson promises pet visitors won’t be bored at his boarding facility. Camp counselors will work on stimulating dogs’ hearing and sense of smell with different sounds and scents throughout the day. Pet parents can even watch their fur babies play on live video feeds through an app on their smartphone.
“You just download the app, and when you drop your dog off, you can get on the app and watch your dog play,” he said. “We also have two luxury suites that are not kennels, but bigger rooms and owners can bring in beds and other items to make their dog feel comfortable.”
Camp Bow Wow will be located at 103 Technology Court in Brentwood. For more information, to join the mailing list or spin the prize wheel, visit www.campbowwow.com/brentwood.
