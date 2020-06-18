When looking for some help in the grooming department, East County residents need look no farther than their own neighborhoods.
Doggie Depot in Brentwood has a longer history of pleased pups than any other groomer in the area. Established by Randae Bither in 1983, the Depot has groomed generations of dogs.
“It’s all about the pet’s experience,” said Bither of her longevity. “We don’t rush the pets or push things that are too much for the pets. We want them to have a good time; it’s spa day.”
Bither said she and her employees are happy to be seeing their clients, both furry and otherwise, again. They reopened on June 2 after being closed since mid-March due to shelter-in-place restrictions caused by COVID-19. Some changes in her shop include extra wipe downs of high-contact areas like doorknobs and trying to make pickups and drop-offs contact-less.
“We are finding dogs that had home haircuts, or have been waiting longer and are messier than usual,” Bither said. “We are not judging anyone right now — that’s a long time for anyone to have to wait, and we understand that.”
Paulette Carson has been taking her labradoodle, Cooper, to Doggie Depot for three years. She said she feels comfortable with the caring atmosphere and receives lots of compliments on her pup’s appearance.
“The people there, Randae in particular — they are very caring and very dedicated,” Carson said. “They work with you very well, with what you want and don’t want as far as grooming. I feel that Cooper is happy there.”
Jamie Bodal of Oakley got her start working at Doggie Depot.
“That was my first and only job, and I pretty much, over time, just came to love what I did,” Bodal said.
Last year, she took a leap and opened Shear Canine in Brentwood. She said she loves her employees, customers and working with dogs.
“My favorite thing is being able to see the dogs walk out, wagging their tails and feeling good, and seeing the smile on the customer’s face,” Bodal said. “I think that’s the biggest reward, seeing how happy the dog and people clients both are.”
Bodal stressed she and her employees are passionate about caring for dogs and back those feelings up with expert training and educational seminars. She said her business is committed to offering quality grooms, ensuring her dogs look and feel their best.
Both Doggie Depot and Shear Canine have storefront services only, no mobile grooming, and work exclusively with dogs.
Doggie Depot is located at 4505 O’Hara Avenue in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-516-7224 or visit their Facebook page. Shear Canine is located at 6061 Lone Tree Way, suite K, in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-306-0733 or visit https://www.shearcanine.com/.
