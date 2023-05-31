More people in the U.S. apparently want to have birds as pets.
In a National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) in 2022, eight percent of all households now have pet birds, with half of new bird owners saying that their decision to have a pet bird was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Brian Speer, a doctor of Veterinary Medicine of the Medical Center for Birds in Oakley, says that there are over 9,100 species of birds, and that care of a pet bird depends on the type of species.
“There are some species-specific details that of course vary amongst species and individuals, and there are basic principles that are more universal for helping to secure their optimal welfare,” said Speer. “As an example, backyard chickens require less time investment as compared to a medium to large parrot species that is being kept as a pet or companion. A well-trained and cared-for dog can also take considerable time investment, just as that large parrot can.”
According to statistics gleaned by Forbes.com, roughly 6.1 million U.S. households own birds, and amount of money spent on pets. In addition to being beautiful and attractive animals, birds are intelligent, trainable, live a long life, don’t require a large space, and are considered less expensive than other pets. According to Speer, the most common pet bird nationally is the cockatiel, followed by the gray parrot.
The third-most common bird they see in their office is a backyard chicken, followed by the Budgerigar (the parakeet), he said.
“We typically see 150 to 200 different species here each year,” said Speer. “Of the companion birds that we most often work with, good effective enrichment, proper nutrition and other key aspects of husbandry are significantly important. Again, these basics are important for many of the animals we keep and care for; there are just different details. As an example, parrot species really do require healthy social interactions, foraging skills that are continually reinforced and augmented, as well as healthy species-specific nutrition.”
Linda Lasky, a registered veterinary technician for 30 years, says that caring for a bird is different than caring for a dog or a cat.
“As for popular birds, smaller birds are parakeets, lovebirds, cockatiels, and finches,” said Lasky. “African gray parrots are popular. And then you get into the larger birds like cockatoos. As one gets into the larger birds, you definitely need to realize that they can live quite a while – some of them up to 100 years – so it’s a huge commitment if you choose to get one of those. The larger birds are quite a handful to take care of, and I wouldn’t recommend that as a first bird. And if you choose to get one of the large birds, you have to pretty much put them in your will or have somebody committed to taking over the care if anything happens to you.”
Lasky further discussed some of the mistakes she has seen with pet bird owners, as well as advice for bird owners.
“Probably the biggest mistake I see people make is they will just give a bag of seeds to them and not really look into what the bird would eat if they were in the wild in their natural diet,” said Lasky. “Often the seeds are very high in fat, and the birds get problems from eating high fat, which, as you can imagine, is not good for them.”
Bird owners also should avoid poor-quality nutrition, such as seed-only diets for parrot species and cracked corn for chickens, as well as not feeding birds human food unless an owner has checked with the veterinarian to see if it’s something that birds can eat. For example, avocados, chocolate, fruit seeds, onions, garlic, and salt are poisonous to birds. Additionally, fumes emitted from pans made from Teflon can be toxic for birds if they are left on the stove to burn.
Another important aspect is their environment as well as its maintenance. Cages should be big enough so that birds can get enough exercise, as well as to periodically let them out of their cage to allow them to socialize and interact with people, while also being cautious to not have a window or door open.
“It’s good to get a couple birds together so they have company,” Lasky advised. “Sometimes, people will put mirrors on the edge of the cage so they will feel like there’s another bird by them, but obviously getting a second bird is probably the best idea. If you already have one bird and you want to get another bird to keep it company, keep them in separate cages for a while just in case the new bird has some type of an infectious disease in a different room away from the first bird in quarantine. Before you introduce them, put the cages closer together, and after probably a couple weeks to a month, check with a veterinarian that works with birds as to how long they should be quarantined.”
Experts said bird owners or those interested in owning a bird should be advised that although the large corporate stores such as Petsmart and PetCo may have a number of products available, bird owners are encouraged to consider seeking out a bird-specific retailer that is more focused on this taxonomic group. Also according to Speer, a good resource of information for bird owners is to read the second edition of Birds for Dummies in January 2021.
“I would trust the information from a veterinary hospital that specializes in birds before I would trust a person,” said Lasky. “People that work at pet stores obviously care for animals, but they may not be educated as well as a veterinarian or veterinary staff about healthcare and ways to avoid problems in the future with birds. They obviously mean well, but you don’t really know the background that each individual person has in all the different species of animals at a pet store.”
Overall, in addition to a bird’s diet and environment, experts want you to help augment the health, happiness and welfare of birds. For supplies and care for birds, owners are recommended to establish a relationship with a veterinarian who specializes in birds who often have care sheets on proper care for birds.
Owners are also advised to avoid or carefully critique easily available misinformation on the internet, which Speer warns is not only medically and biologically incorrect, but some recommendations are unethical and can actually cause significant health problems.
“The more focused your source of information you choose comes from, the greater the depth and breadth of what you should expect to hear can be,” said Speer.
Here is a link to the Medical Center for Birds: https://www.medicalcenterforbirds.com/.
Additional information is here:. https://www.thehappychickencoop.com/the-ultimate-guide-for-beginner-pet-bird-owners/ and https://www.myrightbird.com.
