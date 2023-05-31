Where to take your dogs around town

East County residents love their pets, and there are plenty of local places to go with your four-legged friends. From dog parks to breweries to outdoor dining, here is a list of some of the most pet-friendly spots in the Delta.
King Park, at 1379 Bauer Way in Brentwood, features two dog play areas, one for small dogs and one for large. Both areas feature play apparatus made specifically for canine companions and feature benches for humans to relax and watch their pets. Water fountains for pets and owners are available, as are “Mutt Mitts” to assist in keeping the facility free of pet waste.
Dakota Park at 480 Ridgewood Court in Brentwood, is a 4.7-acre park with a half-mile walking trail connecting to other trail systems in Brentwood. This park also has two dog park areas divided for “smaller” and “larger” dogs, with benches and shade structures for pet owners. Outside of the dog play areas, the park features a turf area with picnic tables and barbecues.
Four Legs Brewing, a craft beer spot located at 2010 Elkins Way, Suite 120, in Brentwood, calls itself both “dog friendly” and “family friendly.”
Opened in 2021 by Michelle and Erik Bacher, it’s meant to be a “home away from home” for those who love beer and dogs. Four Legs Brewing regularly features food trucks and offers a range of brews from IPAs to Pilsners. For more information, visit www.fourlegsbrewing.com.
Diablo Cherries, a small cherry orchard at 3150 Sellers Ave. in Brentwood, allows visitors to bring their dogs while their owners pick cherries. Co-owner Emily Benz said one of the advantages of being a small farm is flexibility in the rule book.
“We are 100% u-pick, so we don’t have to follow some of the same practices that the commercial orchards do,” said Benz. “As long as the dogs are leashed and well behaved, they can come in the orchard. We have observed that people want to bring their pets with them more and more, and we are happy to welcome them.”
Benz noted thus far, all guests have been respectful and conscientious, cleaning up after their pets and creating a fun, welcoming atmosphere with their dogs. For more information, visit www.diablocherries.com.
The Discovery Bay Community Center, 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd., features a recently renovated dog park with areas for both small and large dogs.
“Our dog park is extremely popular with our residents and used every day we are open,” said the town’s assistant general manager Allan Cantando. “The town regularly maintains the park, so our residents can have a nice and aesthetically pleasing place to enjoy their time with their pets. I can see the park from my office, and it is obvious the owners are having a great time playing fetch with their dogs or simply letting them run free in a secure environment.”
Koda Dog Park at 100 Oxford Drive in Oakley, opened in 2018, and is named for the Oakley Police Department’s first canine officer. The park was a goal of the city for many years before coming to fruition and features separate play areas for big and small dogs. There is also a special agility training area for dogs at the northeast quadrant of the park, and a shade structure over the adjacent picnic benches and barbecue pits.
