As June is Great Outdoors Month, the Antioch Recreation Department is promoting a community campout on Saturday, June 20.
Set to take place in your own backyard due to the shelter-in-place, the city’s recreation department has put together a list of resources for planning a backyard campout, even if you still choose to sleep in the house.
Visit the campout page https://bit.ly/thepressnet_Campout to get started. Families are encouraged to share their camping pictures on the Recreation Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/antiochrecreation, starting June 20.
Great Outdoors Month began under President Clinton in 1998 and has grown into a month-long celebration of the outdoors. Today, during COVID-19, parks and outdoor places have become essential to a healthy and active life for all family members.
For more information about the Antioch Community Campout – In Your Backyard – call 925-776-3050
