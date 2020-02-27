Elderly Care

 Greg Vote

Caring for someone with memory loss or dementia can be challenging. The Area Agency on Aging and City of Brentwood are offering a free caregiving program, Saturday, March, 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center, Main Hall, 193 Griffith Lane, in Brentwood. Come and find a way to balance your own health and well-being while providing for those who need care. Learn simple skills to handle troubling behavior, tools to help you reduce stress and cope and find community resources to support you. This program will be offered in English and Spanish. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. To register, call 925-516-5380 or 925-516-5444 or visit www.Brentwoodca.gov/onlineregistration.

