The COVID-19 pandemic harmed many parts of the economy, but the area retail boating industry stayed afloat.
“Our industry was one of a few that saw a significant rise in unit sales and revenue due to the pandemic,” said California Boat Company Chief Operating Officer Tim Vranizan of Discovery Bay. “During the pandemic, we were all encouraged, and at times required, to remain socially distant. Boating is one of the activities where we could get out of the house with our family or housemates and still remain socially distanced from everyone else. With that said, the retail boat industry saw record sales from the spring of 2020 through the summer 2022.”
According to Vranizan, they were sold out of their in-stock inventory by summer 2020, forcing customers to special order their boats. The upside of special ordering a boat was the customer could design the boat exactly as they would want it as opposed to purchasing what the store had in inventory.
The downside was that many manufacturers and suppliers were experiencing shutdowns and significant delays from their vendors so boat orders were taking as much as six months to arrive, retailers said. Today, the business is generally back to 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
“Boating sales were up and selling like crazy during the pandemic, but charter service went down,” said Coast Guard Captain and rescue boat instructor John Garza. “Where are all these new boats coming from? There were more boats on the water in the Bay and the Delta. People bought boats, so they wanted me to train them. But my charter boats sat still.”
Statistics from the Boats Group, a Miami-based advertising and software company for the marine industry, show that in the United States, combined boat sales from 2019 to 2020 increased from 46,381 to 53,486 and then down to 49,846 in 2021, with a $7.2 billion value in boats sold in 2020 and $9.2 billion value in 2021. Power and sail boat sales increased from 46,369 in 2019 to 53,473 in 2020, then down to 49,836 in 2021.
While boat sales have since dipped and returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the resulting change from 2019 to 2022 in terms of value of boats sold has increased by 27 percent, with the average individual boat value having increased by 31 percent.
By and large a seasonal business, the boating season typically starts in late March and continues through Labor Day.
“As an avid boater, fisherman, and water sports enthusiast for approximately 50 years since I could cast a pole or strap on skis, I can verify that in 2021 brought an onslaught of new boaters and RVs as suddenly this was the only recreation that was allowed or at least viewed as safe,” said boater Brad Morelock. “2022 brought on an absolute rush of new boats and boaters in numbers I have never seen. Just trying to find somewhere to camp or a place to anchor in our waterways became, and has continued to be, a chore.”
Bryce Perez, a boater from Oakley, added, “I’ve been boating since I was a kid – for over 30 years. The Delta area has always been busy even before COVID. Boat prices skyrocketed during COVID and everything new you had to put a deposit on put on a waitlist. Marinas have pretty much stayed the same around here before, during, and after COVID because it was considered social distancing. When COVID hit, the waterways were packed with people that had no experience on the water and made it very dangerous. Especially out on the Delta, there are so many hidden dangers, including irrigation for the farms that can suck a person up and keep them against the grate under water, sand bars, and logs.”
Jamie Bolt, Harbor Master from Bethel Harbor in Bethel Island, stated that the pandemic resulted in the burgeoning of many families going boating and fishing. While business for the most part has picked up and stayed up, the performance of this year remains to be seen due to the abnormally long winter and rainy season, local retailers said.
“We didn’t get the spring that we normally would have gotten,” said Bolt. “It only really just stopped raining. The spring season just started for us, so we can only hope. We’re looking forward to a robust summer if the weather gets nice and stays nice.”
Bolt added that all marinas are different, with each one offering different services such as dry storage, covered berths, pump-out stations, gas, launching, campgrounds, convenience stores, boat yards and service departments.
“We’ve all just grown to whatever specialty we have,” said Bolt. “We all have our own fortes. For us, we focus on our service department, while others might focus on their campground. And there’s no competition between the marinas. We’re all just great colleagues.
Brian Howard, co-owner of the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot restaurant at the Driftwood Marina in Oakley, says they have been trying to open since before the start of COVID pandemic. Having stayed afloat by word of mouth, business is now progressing well with ongoing renovations, including expanded service of breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, building and expanding to accommodate the extra flow including an outdoor deck, with a planned grand opening in July.
“Things are coming together pretty well,” said Howard. “People are starting to boat in to the restaurant as the weather gets better. We’re also coordinating with the Yacht Club and working with them in their kitchen, and have made a menu that fits a lot of different tastes, including burgers, fries, tacos, burritos, and prime rib on the weekends. We have a lot coming, including bands on Friday and Saturdays. We’ve just been busy.”
Going forward, while boat sales have come down to earth, the resulting boating boom has led to some changes locally in the marine industry, with more money and focus being invested in infrastructural improvements to marinas and surrounding businesses.
“I’ve been boating since I was 10, and have lived in water since 1995,” added Garza. “It’s a passion. I literally bring boats from Redwood City to Stockton. I see all the marinas. I see the investment in our marina. Also, when I go to Village West, I’ve seen a lot of investment.”
“Another big thing is that I see that the South Bay has invested millions,” Garza said. “Previously, the South Bay marinas were dormant. There was nothing south of Redwood City. Those marinas were landlocked and dying. But West Point Harbor in Redwood City has really stepped it up and invested millions, with a giant boat show recently taking place there. The bigger marinas have done a lot of improvements to draw people. They’re putting money into the industry. So that’s a good sign. I’m excited.”
With the increase in the number of boats on the water as the season progresses and weather gets warmer, avid boaters advise that it is imperative to be mindful and cautious of the dangers on the water, while reminding those to be courteous and kind, and to give everyone plenty of space.
“Make sure you know all the laws and rules,” said Perez. “The Delta has many blind corners and unseen dangers. Never dive in the water, and always jump in feet first boats and jet skis don’t have breaks like cars and trucks. Stay at a safe distance from other boaters and always have an out. Make sure children and inexperienced swimmers are always wearing life jackets. And when you see a bunch of boats at a beach, be courteous and slow down.”
More information can be found at www.CaliforniaBoatCo.com and https://www.axios.com/local/miami/2023/03/01/boat-buying-in-the-us-subsiding-back-to-normal. A link to Whiskey Tango Foxtrot can be found here: https://www.wtfrestaurantbargrill.com/
Here is a list of marinas in the area:
Antioch City Marina
5 Marina Plaza
Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., (925) 779-6957
Big Break Marina
100 Big Break Road., Oakley
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Wednesday-Friday only), (925) 679-0900
Driftwood Marina
6338 Bridgehead Road, Oakley
Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., (925) 757-9449
Holland Riverside Marina
7000 Holland Tract Road, Brentwood
Hours: Weekend, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (subject to change after Memorial Day, according to the website), (925) 322-4084
Sugar Barge RV Resort & Marina
1440 Sugar Barge Road, Bethel Island
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.,
(925) 684-9075
Bethel Island Marina
6050 Bethel Island Road, Bethel Island
Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., (925) 666-8906
New Life Marina
1200 Taylor Road, Bethel Island
Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., (925) 684-2166
Brentwood Marina
4888 Holland Tract Road, Brentwood
Hours: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., (925) 350-2208
Cruiser Haven Marina
7000 Orwood Road, Brentwood
Hours: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., (925) 634-8000
Jim’s Holiday Harbor
415 Fleming Lane, Brentwood
(909) 917-7736
Discovery Bay Marina
5901 Marina Road #1, Discovery Bay
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., (925) 634-5928
Orwood Resort
4451 Orwood Road, Brentwood
(925) 634-5928
