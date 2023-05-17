Marina photo
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

The COVID-19 pandemic harmed many parts of the economy, but the area retail boating industry stayed afloat.

“Our industry was one of a few that saw a significant rise in unit sales and revenue due to the pandemic,” said California Boat Company Chief Operating Officer Tim Vranizan of Discovery Bay. “During the pandemic, we were all encouraged, and at times required, to remain socially distant. Boating is one of the activities where we could get out of the house with our family or housemates and still remain socially distanced from everyone else. With that said, the retail boat industry saw record sales from the spring of 2020 through the summer 2022.”

According to Vranizan, they were sold out of their in-stock inventory by summer 2020, forcing customers to special order their boats. The upside of special ordering a boat was the customer could design the boat exactly as they would want it as opposed to purchasing what the store had in inventory.

