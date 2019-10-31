Author William Martin is experiencing a revelation with his writing, and he is embracing every bit of it.
The 60-year-old from Orinda has been a psychotherapist, clinical writer and theater writer. Now, he is telling his own stories — and he is open to tackling whatever journeys his writing takes him on next.
This wasn’t always so easy for Martin, who will speak at Oakley Public Library on Feb. 18, 2020, as part of its Season of Authors series.
This fall and winter, Oakley brings back a Season of Authors, featuring five local authors.
“I was the end of that generation where you pick one thing, and everything in your life matched that thing, and you stack all your chips on it and create a very rigid identity,” Martin said. “I’ve been noticing with the millennials, they’re all over the board and they have no problem exploring all sorts of different things that don’t aesthetically go together in terms of living their lives and what they write about. I found that freedom of identity very intriguing and wonderful — and it wasn’t something that my generation had.”
He sought guidance from an online writing group, and a younger coach gave him the advice to write about everything he wants to write about, and focus only on the order it needs to go in; the connections will come.
For Martin, they did. He tended to focus a lot on composition, as many writers probably do, but it was often restrictive for him. He wanted to embrace the storytelling aspect of writing, which he always found more compelling and felt would connect with people.
He admires the style of writers like Zelda Fitzgerald.
“She really just is a storyteller, and it’s so much more alive, so much more passionate, so much more visceral and essential,” he said. “Maybe it doesn’t have the kind of literary artistry that that F. Scott Fitzgerald supposedly has, but it is withstanding the test of time in a way that (F. Scott) Fitzgerald isn’t, because his style is dated to a certain extent, and she seems like she’s sitting next to you having coffee.”
Storytelling is what Martin is focusing on in his current book, a novella called “The Luxury of Eccentricity.” It highlights five generations of his family in San Francisco and discusses different places, relevant history and how they figure into his life.
He is in his groove — writing around seven hours a day — and also attending Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, pursuing a double master’s degree in theology and social justice, which are also informing his writing.
“I feel that we’re in a tremendous time of change and transformation and crisis in the world,” Martin said. “I’m appreciating being able to fold in some of the cutting edge social justice stuff that I’m learning about privilege and power and balance and stuff like that into a story that takes place in a period where none of that was really on the table.”
His book, “Dance of the Animal Spirit Through History,” was published in May. It explores the history of the animal spirit (“pneuma”) through western civilization, and ties in historical works like Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” as well as the journey of gay men during the AIDS years. The book is available at bit.ly/danceoftheanimalspirit.
William Martin will speak at the Oakley Public Library, 1050 Neroly Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to ask questions and “pick his brain,” he says.
“As the library grows its various author talk opportunities, we’re looking for authors of all genres; previously the library focused almost entirely on fiction,” said Doug Thomas, adult and teen services librarian. “William Martin has written fiction, non-fiction, and for the theater. William witnessed history in San Francisco of the ‘80s and ‘90s, and participated in that history-making through the theater. I think that he’ll bring a lot of ideas to his talk, and that’s what the library is all about: bringing people ideas that may challenge, differ from, or inform their own.”
For more information about Season of Authors, visit bit.ly/season-of-authors, email Librarian Doug Thomas at dthomas@ccclib.org or call 925-625-2400.
