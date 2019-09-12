Join the Art Guild of the Delta for the third annual “Banner Up!” benefit gala, on Friday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St.
Enjoy a fun evening with beautiful art banners, a silent auction, jazz guitar music and refreshments. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Be the winning bidder on a banner and bring it home. Brentwood Mayor Bob Taylor will be the master of ceremonies. There is no entry fee for this event.
The popular “Banner Up!” program is sponsored by City of Brentwood Economic Development, City of Brentwood Arts Commission, Art Guild of the Delta (AGD), Downtown Brentwood Coalition, Bloomfield Vineyards and Zephyr Grill & Bar.
Brentwood Library Foundation will be the recipient of 50% of the silent auction proceeds. This donation is offered in support of public art installations in the Brentwood Library. Plan a visit to the beautiful new library at 104 Oak St., where some of last year’s banners are on display, as well as several permanent art pieces.
“Banner Up!” provides local artists with an opportunity to create public art on up to 68 vinyl banners hung throughout Brentwood’s beautiful downtown during the months of June, July and August. The banners, all painted with original designs, add a bright and festive touch to the downtown streets (Oak, 1st, 2nd and Chestnut streets) and City Park. They are on display on the Brentwood Community Center public art walls during September, offering the public an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of artwork created by friends and neighbors.
The Art Guild of the Delta is a Brentwood-based art organization founded in 2013 as a nonprofit with the purpose of building a network of artists to work together to promote and inspire creative influence among themselves and their community. AGD unites people with a mutual interest in the fine arts, promoting camaraderie and ethical principles and practices, as well as fostering creativity among artists. AGD serves the community by providing a cohesive and congenial group who promotes arts and advancement in all areas of artistic endeavors. AGD provides scholarships to art students at Los Medanos College, provides art classes to the community through the Delta Gallery and provides a means for local artists to display their art.
Delta Gallery is located at 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128 in Brentwood. For more information, email Frank Littman at agdbannerup@gmail.com.
