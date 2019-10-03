Art Guild of the Delta hosts Public Art Walls Exhibit

The 2019 October, November and December Public Art Walls Exhibit starts Oct. 7 and runs through Dec. 13 at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St.
The Art Guild of the Delta is pleased to announce a members art show that includes works by Andrea Schwartz, Carol N. Ligon, Donna Corrigan, Edgar Tumbaga, Frank Littman, Giovanni Sovereigne, Harley LaMunyon, Inna Montano, Isaac Sellassie, Jenny Floravita, Jim Hedlund, Keta Greig, Marina Griffin, Mary Ann White, Mary Young, Robert Ashin, Ron Essex, Shannon White, Sherry Cummings, Tom State and Vasanthi Mehta.
Come see beautiful art including original paintings and photographs. Attendees may contact the artists to make a purchase. There is no admission for this show, and it’s open to the public. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A reception for the artists will be held at the Community Center on Oct. 10, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., to celebrate this show. Come meet some of the artists and enjoy light refreshments. This event is also free and open to the public.
The Art Guild of the Delta is a local art organization based in Brentwood, founded in 2013 as a nonprofit organization with the purpose of building a network of artists to work together to promote and inspire creative influence amongst themselves and their community. AGD brings together people with a mutual interest in the fine arts, while promoting camaraderie and ethical principles and practices, as well as fostering creativity among artists. AGD is of service to the community by providing a cohesive and congenial group who promote arts and advancement in all areas of artistic endeavors. AGD provides scholarships to art students at Los Medanos College, provides art classes to the community through the Delta Gallery and provides a means for local artists to display their art (Delta Gallery — 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128, in Brentwood). AGD also implements the popular Banner Up! program.
Please direct questions about this show or about the Art Guild of the Delta to Frank Littman at FrankLittmanArt@gmail.com.
