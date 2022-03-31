While a novelist uses their creativity to romanticize new and different worlds, poets often use their creativity to romanticize the world around them. If not to romanticize it, then to elaborate on their unique perspective. At its core, poetry is the art of linguistic expression. Jose Cordon, a poetic artist hoping to highlight the local art, is holding “A Poetic Experience” on Saturday, April 9 at El Campanil Theatre in Antioch.
There will be about 45 minutes of open mic, a poetry panel conversation, an exhibition dance battle, and a poetry showcase with invited poetic artists. Doors open at 1:15 p.m., and tickets are free.
“This is the very first time that it’s going to be hosted,” Cordon explained as he discussed possible future events. “I do believe that I’m going to attempt to make it happen next year. It was made possible this year through a grant. My objective is now to let this show go and let it run and then start working on raising the funds myself as soon as the event is over.”
Cordon said the funding from the grant and the goal of the event is predicated on the necessity of highlighting voices of people of color and those in marginalized communities.
Cordon offered this advice to up-and-coming poets and artists in the area or those just starting. “To try to write as honestly as possible while being as creative as possible.” He also mentioned having a learning mindset, and always to create a plan for how one wants to complete and market their art.
“Realistically, this is my first time doing something of this caliber,” said Cordon of his expectations for an audience. “Currently, we have a little bit over 100 tickets that have gone out. I’m hoping we can get to 150 or 200.”
