After launching its “Keep The Curtains Open” campaign two weeks ago, El Campanil Theatre continues its efforts to bring quality entertainment to their loyal patrons and the local community with the introduction of an extended fundraising program, “Live from El Campanil.”
Programming director Steven Shore, executive director Rick Carraher and theater manager Joel Roster recruited some of the brightest stars in the Bay Area into an ongoing quality live-streaming concert series, airing directly from the magnificent stage of the historic venue.
The series, beginning Oct. 3 with The Sun Kings’ lead singer/guitarist Drew Harrison, will consist of one-hour concerts on Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. All tickets are $10 per household, and patrons who buy tickets will receive a link to the concert a few days prior to the event. It will stream privately via Vimeo and YouTube. Not only will it be available on phone and computer, but for those with the capabilities, it can stream directly onto your big screen.
To purchase tickets, visit www.elcampaniltheatre.com or call 925-757-9500.
