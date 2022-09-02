Brentwood AMC to offer $3 movies for National Cinema Day

The AMC Theaters in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center will be offering all movie tickets for $3 plus tax on Sept. 3 to celebrate National Cinema Day.
The $3 price will extend to all tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema tickets, according to a newsletter by the city of Brentwood. The theater is also offering a popcorn and fountain drink combo for $5 plus tax.
