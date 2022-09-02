Brentwood AMC to offer $3 movies for National Cinema Day

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

The AMC Theaters in the Streets of Brentwood shopping center will be offering all movie tickets for $3 plus tax on Sept. 3 to celebrate National Cinema Day.

The $3 price will extend to all tickets, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema tickets, according to a newsletter by the city of Brentwood. The theater is also offering a popcorn and fountain drink combo for $5 plus tax.

 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription