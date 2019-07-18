The Brentwood Community Chorus, under the direction of Susan Stuart, will meet Tuesdays from Aug. 13 through Dec. 15, 7 to 9 p.m., at the Brentwood Community United Methodist Church at 809 Second St. in Brentwood.
The chorus is open to anyone who wants to join this dynamic ensemble, regardless of age or experience. The ability to read music is desirable, but not required – only the love of singing is necessary. The registration fee is $50, plus the cost of music, which is approximately $20.
Three performances are scheduled for Dec. 15, 21 and 22. This season’s repertoire consists of Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” “The Majesty and Glory of Your Name,” “Sing Noel” and a medley of carols.
The Brentwood Community Chorus is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that gladly welcomes donations. To register or for more information, visit www.brentwoodcommunitychorus.com or email brentwoodcommunitychorus@gmail.com.
