For years, Oakley resident Bob-O Phillips has brought his personal brand of comedy to downtown Brentwood. Best known for producing comedy shows and events at Cap’s Oak Street Bar & Grill, Tommy T’s Comedy Club and Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, Phillips has worked with some of the biggest names in comedy — including George Lopez, Tommy Davidson, Sam Kinison, Andrew Dice Clay, D.L. Hughley and more.
Now, Phillips is working to expand the area’s diversity of comedy options, starting Thursday, Sept. 26, with his first open mic event at Cap’s in downtown Brentwood. Working to inspire aspiring comedians to test their talents – while receiving feedback from Phillips and various other comedians attending the workshop-style evening – Phillips plans to bring comedy clubs, and the art form itself, to East County.
“There are no big venues here, no real comedy clubs, and I want to start changing that,” said Phillips, 71. “I want to create a comedy hangout.”
To that end, Phillips will be hosting the weekly event, encouraging first-time comedians to try their hands at stand-up. Well-known performers will also take the stage to entertain the audience and provide feedback to the novices. The weekly Thursday evening event begins at 8:30 p.m., and admission is $5.
Before becoming a comedian, the Akron, Ohio native was drafted into the Army in 1967. Phillips was sent to Vietnam, where he became a member of the 101st Airborne Division — the Screaming Eagles — landing at Bien Hoa Air Base in Vietnam, in time to join the deadly Tet Offensive.
Phillips left Vietnam a decorated officer, awarded two Bronze Stars, an Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, paratrooper wings and a Medal of Valor.
Phillips landed in the Bay Area in 1972 and soon became a DJ at Haywire Disco and the Piccadilly Pub, which later became Muggs. He was known as Disco Bob-O of the stainless steel dance floor, which was where he met his wife Stacy, to whom he’s been married for over 25 years.
“He is such a colorful, talented and genuine person with a very big heart,” said Elaine Karadais, owner of Cap’s Oak Street Bar & Grill in a recent Press interview.
To sign up, text Phillips at 925-989-3857.
For more information, follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bobo.phillips.94 or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/bobophillips26.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.