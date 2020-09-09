Delta Gallery has reopened and welcomes the community to enjoy a beautiful new exhibit of work by local artists.
The collection includes a colorful variety of original paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry, glass creations and textiles created by Art Guild of the Delta Collective artists. Fine art prints, note cards and other gift items are also available.
The gallery is also featuring “Joyful Color,” local landscapes by Nancy Roberts, plein air painter. Roberts is known for her bold color, dynamic design and inventive, slightly quirky style. Her crisp lines and joyful color put a fresh new spin on the landscape tradition.
Both exhibits run through the end of October, then a new holiday show will open in November. Highlights of the exhibit can also be viewed online at www.deltagallery.com/online-gallery.
Delta Gallery is now open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Face masks and social distancing are required throughout the gallery to ensure a safe experience for everyone. Delta Gallery Community Art Center is in The Streets of Brentwood, 2485 Sand Creek Road, Suite 128. For more information, call 925-516-5935, or visit www.deltagallery.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.